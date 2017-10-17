LIVE FUTURES REPORT 17/10: Comex copper price fails to hold on to gains

Copper for December settlement on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange tumbled 4.40 cents or 1.4% to $3.1950 per lb. Yesterday, the contract traded at the highest levels since August 2014.

“Generally robust macroeconomic conditions are reflected in the strong and steady rise in the LME copper price. Judging by the recent advance and limited pullback, market participants are generally bullish so we expect dips to remain well supported for now,” Metal Bulletin analyst Andy Farida said.

Increased optimism today stemmed from a better-than-expected print for China’s September producer price index (PPI) and expectations that the country’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading is set to exceed previous estimates.

The Chinese PPI for September at 6.9% was up from 6.3% previously, also beating the previous forecast of 6.4%.

Chinese market participants’ growing optimism ahead of the forthcoming 13th Five-Year Plan meeting at the 19th Party Congress in Beijing is also playing a major role in higher prices.

Comex gold for December delivery fell $16.50 or 1.3% to $1,286.50 per oz.

Currency moves and data releases