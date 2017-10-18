LIVE FUTURES REPORT 18/10:Comex copper falls as market waits for direction

Copper for December delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 0.10 cents or 0.1% to $3.1945 per lb. Trade has narrowed to $3.1730-3.2160 per lb.

The red metal initially surged to a three-year high on Monday before succumbing to a bout of profit-taking. Still, investors are waiting on the sidelines for tomorrow’s release of China’s third-quarter GDP.

There are expectations that the world’s largest base metals consumer grew around 7%, which would be a welcoming sign during the Communist Party Congress meeting period.

“We remain bullish for copper’s fundamentals but prices once again appear to have run ahead of the fundamentals, so the market/price is now likely to have to absorb profit-taking and near-term pricing,” Metal Bulletin analyst William Adams said. “We should get a good feel for how bullish underlying sentiment is by seeing where support comes in.”

Comex gold for December settlement fell $2.60 or 0.2% to $1,283.60 per oz.

Currency moves and data releases

