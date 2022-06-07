No1 busheling indicator publication delay

Specifications for the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0882 Steel scrap No1 busheling, indicator, delivered Midwest mill

Quality: Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Grade 207 – No1 busheling Ferrous busheling. Compliant to ISRI Specifications 7 No1 busheling. Clean steel scrap, maximum size 2 feet by 5 feet, including new factory busheling (sheet clippings, stampings, etc). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled and electrical sheet containing more than 0.5% silicon.

Quantity: Min 500 gross tons

Location: Delivered US Midwest mill - any mill in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and northwest Ohio

Timing: Within 30 days

Unit: US dollars per gross ton

Payment terms: Net 30 days post delivery

Publication: Daily from 4-5pm New York time

Fastmarkets’ pricing databases have since been updated.

