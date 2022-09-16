Methodology Contact us Login

Non-ferrous product pricing to be affected by UK public holiday on September 19

Fastmarkets’ UK offices will be closed on Monday September 19 for a public holiday in observance of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

September 16, 2022
By Juliet Walsh
Pricing notice

On September 19, the daily price assessments for cobalt metal in warehouse Rotterdam; cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred; and lithium battery grade seaborne hydroxide and carbonate, cif China, Japan and Korea, will not be published.

No other price assessments for minor metals, ores, alloys or industrial minerals will be affected by the holiday.

Where daily prices are not being published, the day will not count as a pricing session in Fastmarkets’ calculation of the monthly average.

For the full, up-to-date, non-ferrous pricing schedule, please click here.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Juliet Walsh by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Juliet Walsh re: non-ferrous price publishing schedule.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

