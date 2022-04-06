Open consultation on aluminium billet and P1020A assessments submitted for IOSCO audit

This consultation, which is open until April 18, seeks to ensure that our methodologies reflect the physical market, in compliance with the Iosco principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Fastmarkets is putting the MB-AL-0302 aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region) and MB-AL-0300 aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region) through the Iosco audit process.

The new methodology can be found here.

Fastmarkets is also putting the MB-AL-0316 aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy premium through Iosco audit. Fastmarkets has therefore updated the aluminium P1020A premiums methodology to include the Italy premium.

This methodology already includes:

MB-AL-0346 - Aluminium P1020A premium, in whs dup Rotterdam

MB-AL-0004 - Aluminium P1020A premium, in whs dp Rotterdam

MB-AL-0343 - Aluminium P1020A (MJP) spot premium, cif Japan

MB-AL-0020 - Aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US

The updated P1020A methodology can be found here.

