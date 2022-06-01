Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ methodology for EU, US HRC indices – final decision

This consultation ran from April 5 to May 10, 2022, and sought to ensure that Fastmarkets’ methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under the price assessment for MB-STE-0028 steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne and MB-STE-0184 steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

No feedback was received as a result of the consultation and no material changes will be made.

The methodology will now be put through the IOSCO audit process.

You can find the current methodology for European HRC indices here while the US HRC index methodology can be found here.

Fastmarkets invites feedback on a continual basis throughout the year.

To provide feedback on the steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Ross Yeo re: Northern Europe HRC Index.”

To provide feedback on the steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Thorsten Schier re: US HRC Index.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

