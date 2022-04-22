Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ methodology for US import pig iron price assessment

This consultation, which will be open until May 23, 2022, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under the price assessment for MB-IRO-0004 pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for price reporting agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for ferrous metals here.

To provide feedback on the annual review of the price assessment pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ross Yeo re: annual methodology review of Fastmarkets US import pig iron.’

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by May 27, including a summary of the feedback - with the exception of those responses marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

