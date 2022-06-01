Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ methodology for US import pig iron price assessment - final decision

The consultation ran from April 22 to May 23, 2022, and sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under the price assessment for MB-IRO-0004 pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for price reporting agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

No feedback was received as a result of the consultation and no material changes will be made.

The methodology will now be put through the IOSCO audit process.

You can find the current methodology for ferrous metals here.

Fastmarkets invites feedback on a continual basis throughout the year. To provide feedback on the price assessment for pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ross Yeo re: US import pig iron.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

