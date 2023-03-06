Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ cfr Manila steel billet assessment

Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its steel billet import, cfr Manila, $/tonne, assessment, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

March 6, 2023
By Paul Lim
Pricing notice

This consultation, which is open until April 6, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Fastmarkets’ ferrous methodology here.

The prices subject to this annual review are as follows:
MB-STE-0141, Steel billet import, cfr Manila, $/tonne

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by April 7, 2023, including a summary of the feedback, with the exception of those responses marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim, re: Methodology annual review, 2023.’ Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Businessman checking stock market on digital tablet and a desktop computer with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market. Analyzing data in office background.
UK Financial Conduct Authority opens investigation into LME’s March 2022 suspension of nickel futures
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has opened an enforcement investigation into the London Metal Exchange’s “conduct, systems and controls” related to nickel futures trading
March 6, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
HotterThumb_Metals_490x275.png.png
Provenance a problem for US tariff on Russian aluminium
The US intends to impose a 200% tariff on imports of Russia-origin aluminium, as well as derivative products containing it
March 6, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Nickel_490x275.png.png
UK regulator FCA steps up its nickel investigation
Almost a year after the London Metal Exchange temporarily suspended trading in its nickel contract, it has become the subject of the first enforcement investigation of a UK exchange by its regulator
March 6, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets – final decision
March 6, 2023
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for North America Packaging Paper and board – Final Decision
North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard grades – Final Decision
March 6, 2023
Stack of Aluminum ingots.
Broadened US tariff on Russia aluminium triggers LME contango jump: sources
A sharp contango developed in London Metal Exchange aluminium prices on Friday February 24 — the only price reaction so far to US tariffs on Russian aluminium that are far wider in scope than before
March 3, 2023
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed