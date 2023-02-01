Methodology Contact us Login

Open consultation on methodology for Log Lines – final decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Log Lines, via an open consultation process between Dec. 15, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023.

February 1, 2023
Pricing noticeLogs

This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Log Lines here.

