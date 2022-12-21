Open consultation on methodology for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets

This consultation, which is open until February 13, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

At the same time, to reflect the market situation, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessment for hardwood sawmill chip markets.

You can find the current methodology for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “Woodfiber & Biomass Markets, 2022.” Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by February 20, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.