Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Open consultation on methodology for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

December 21, 2022
By Chris Lyddan
Pricing noticeWood Biomass

This consultation, which is open until February 13, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

At the same time, to reflect the market situation, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessment for hardwood sawmill chip markets.

You can find the current methodology for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “Woodfiber & Biomass Markets, 2022.” Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by February 20, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to assessment for cadmium 99.99%, cif global ports
Fastmarkets has corrected its price assessment for cadmium on December 16, 2022, following two reporter errors.
December 21, 2022
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of Fastmarkets’ European noble alloys prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ European noble ferroalloys price assessments for Wednesday December 21 was delayed due to a reporter error.
December 21, 2022
 · 
Sofia Okun
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Log Lines
Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Log Lines, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
December 21, 2022
 · 
Chris Lyddan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Early publication of Asia lithium prices: pricing notice
Fastmarkets’ Asia lithium prices were erroneously published early on Wednesday December 21 due to an editor error.
December 21, 2022
 · 
Jingtai Lun
Paper and pulp mill
US printing paper demand slows down in a ‘more normal’ December as panic buying ends
Contacts cite good paper availability and high paper inventories at merchants and printers
December 21, 2022
 · 
Renata Mercante
OCC - recovered paper - flattened paper containerboard boxes
Prices for OCC plunge in Southeast Asia and Taiwan
European brown grades have suffered the most out of the recovered paper price slumps
December 20, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed