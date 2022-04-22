Open consultation on nickel sulfate ex-works mainland China going through IOSCO audit

This consultation, which is open until Friday May 20, seeks to ensure that our methodologies reflect the physical market, in compliance with the IOSCO principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Fastmarkets is putting its price assessment for MB-NI-0244 nickel sulfate min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China, yuan/tonne through IOSCO audit. The new methodology can be found here:

In addition, Fastmarkets invites feedback on a change to the timing from within seven days, to within 30 days.

The updated specification is below;

MB-NI-0244 Nickel sulfate min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Nickel content min 21%, max: 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max

Quantity: Min 1 tonne

Location: ex-works mainland China – excludes Taiwan Region, HK SAR and Macao SAR

Timing: Within 30 days

Unit: CNY/tonne

Payment terms: Bank acceptance (other payments normalized)

Publication: Weekly. Friday 3-4pm London time

Please send responses to the following address: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘Nickel Sulfate ex-works mainland China methodology review 2022.’ Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.