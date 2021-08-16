Parana low water levels ‘could last to end-2021': INA

Low water levels in the Parana river could last until the end of October and possibly even through to the end of the year, local press reported, citing the deputy manager of Information Systems and Hydrological Alert of the national water institute (INA), Juan Borús as saying.

The official described the current situation as “very serious” in an interview with local press.

“Actually, if one considers all the variables that come into play since the last 140 years, it is the most complicated because the basin has changed, but above all there is one point that has changed significantly, which is the strong dependence that Argentina has of the Paraná River,” Borus reportedly said.

The official expects water levels to continue to decline through to October 31.

“By the end of October we should have the strongest expression of the river, with the lowest levels that could become very similar to those recorded in 1944, and these are frightening numbers because they condition all uses of the river,” he warned.

Borus also said that the scenario is not likely to return to normal until the end of the year and may only happen in January or February of 2022.

According to the latest available data from INA, water levels near Rosario are currently around 0.06 metres versus the historical average of 2.92 metres for August.

Last month, the Argentine government declared a state of hydric emergency lasting for a period of 180 days, whereby the government will adopt measures to mitigate the severe situation caused by Parana’s low water levels.

Low water levels on the Parana River could generate losses of $315 million for the Argentine agroindustrial sector between March and August 2021, a recent study by the Rosario Grain Exchange (BCR) has found.

The Up River complex, fed by the Parana river network, managed 70% of all grain exports in 2020, as well as 96% of all meals and 96% of all vegoils, while the river is a key artery connecting Argentina’s Rosario hub to global export markets.