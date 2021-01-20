PEOPLE MOVES: Tianqi Lithium appoints Xia Juncheng as CEO

Prior to joining Tianqi Lithium, Xia had 28 years of management experience and worked in Italian Olip SpA, Tyrolit (of Swarovski Austria) group and Steyr Motors GmbH (Steyr Austria) and other companies.

According to the statement, Xia joined Steyr in November 2011 and served as CEO and managing director of Steyr Austria from November 2018 to August 2019 before becoming head of Asia Pacific region of Steyr Austria from August 2019 to December 2020.