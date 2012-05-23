Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PODCAST: A brief introduction to Kazakhstan’s mining industry

Claire Hack reports from Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she has travelled to meet Central Asia Metals as it prepares for the official opening of its Kounrad copper project in eastern Kazakhstan, which is targeting production of 10,000 tpy of copper cathode.

May 23, 2012 04:30 PM

Claire Hack reports from Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she has travelled to meet Central Asia Metals as it prepares for the official opening of its Kounrad copper project in eastern Kazakhstan, which is targeting production of 10,000 tpy of copper cathode.



Date: 23 May 2012

Length: 01:47

Click here to listen

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed