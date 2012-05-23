PODCAST: A brief introduction to Kazakhstan’s mining industry
Claire Hack reports from Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she has travelled to meet Central Asia Metals as it prepares for the official opening of its Kounrad copper project in eastern Kazakhstan, which is targeting production of 10,000 tpy of copper cathode.
Length: 01:47