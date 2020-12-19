PRICING NOTICE: Amending pricing frequency of zinc spot concentrate TC price assessment [update]

Fastmarkets will change the frequency of its price assessment from January 2021 for MB-ZN-0110 zinc spot concentrate TC, cif China, $/tonne after receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from our readers, and we will price it on the second and final Friday of each month.

The change has been brought about to capture market activity and heightened volatility, as announced on November 6.

The current price specifications are as follows:

Price identifier code: MB-ZN-0110

Quality: 45-55% zinc content, low silver (0-170g/t), silica 3.5-4.5%, copper below 3% (high copper 4-5%), lead below 3.5% (total copper, lead, silica at max 6-7%), arsenic below 0.6%, cadmium below 0.33% and mercury below 0.06%

Quantity: Min 2,000 tonnes

Location: cif Chinese ports

Timing: Within 13 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit, quotation period M+3

Publication: Monthly. Last Friday of every month.

The amended price specifications are as follows, with changes highlighted in bold:

Price identifier code: MB-ZN-0110

Quality: 45-55% zinc content, low silver (0-170g/t), silica 3.5-4.5%, copper below 3% (high copper 4-5%), lead below 3.5% (total copper, lead, silica at max 6-7%), arsenic below 0.6%, cadmium below 0.33% and mercury below 0.06%

Quantity: Min 2,000 tonnes

Location: cif Chinese ports

Timing: Within 13 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit, quotation period M+3

Publication: Bi-monthly. Second and last Fridays of the month.

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Rijuta Dey Bera by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Rijuta Dey Bera re: Zinc spot concentrate TC.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.