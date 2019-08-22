PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of cfr Southeast Asia/East Asia steel slab assessment

The assessment will now consider cargoes of 10,000-80,000 tonnes, compared with 30,000-80,000 tonnes previously. The amendment will enable Fastmarkets to take more cargoes into consideration when making the weekly price assessment.

All historical data relating to this price prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets website.

Following the amendment, the full specifications are as follows:

Assessment: Steel slab import, cfr Southeast Asia/East Asia, $/tonne

Dimensions: Width 750-2,100mm, thickness 200-260mm

Quantity: 10,000-80,000 tonnes

Location: cfr Southeast Asia/East Asia

Timing: 6-12 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Every Monday, 5-6pm Singapore time

The amendment will apply from August 26.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Lee Ken Kiat by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Lee Ken Kiat, re: steel slab import, cfr Southeast Asia/East Asia, $/tonne.”