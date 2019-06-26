PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of Fastmarkets’ Asia steel price names

In this standardization process, we will remove from the price names the region from country-specific assessments and specify in clearer detail the pricing location of some domestic China prices. Please see the table below for more details:

Although Fastmarkets has amended the description of each price in the name, the methodology for the discovery of those prices is unchanged. We will, however, update our price methodology documents to reflect the standardized price names.

Please click here for to see our lists of standardized price names ahead of their implementation on July 5.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Paul Lim and Jessica Zong by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Paul Lim/Jessica Zong, re: Standardization of Fastmarkets’ Asia steel price names.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.