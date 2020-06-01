PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to cut-off time for inclusion of data in Fastmarkets’ iron ore indices

From June 1, Fastmarkets’ cut-off time for inclusion of data in all of its daily and weekly indices is 6pm Singapore time on the stated day of publication.

The move to an earlier cut-off time aims to facilitate more timely publication of the indices. The publication time remains unchanged, at 6.30pm Singapore time.

Feedback from industry participants during the consultation period was supportive of the change. No participants communicated any feedback in opposition to the change.

The following indices will adopt the amended 6pm cut-off time for data inclusion from June 1:

Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0016]

Iron ore 58% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0015]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Al2O3 VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0021]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Fe VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0018]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Si VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0020]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, 0.01% P VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0024]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0008]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, $/tonne conversion [MB-IRO-0022]

Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, yuan/wet tonne [MB-IRO-0011]

Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0144]

Iron ore 62% Fe Pilbara blend fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0114]

Iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao, US cents/dmtu [MB-IRO-0010]

Iron ore 65% Fe blast furnace pellet, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0012]

Iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0009]

Iron ore 65% Fe fines, % Fe VIU, cfr Qingdao $/tonne [MB-IRO-0019]

Iron ore 66% Fe concentrate, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0013]

Iron ore implied pellet premium over 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0150]

Iron ore product differential - 62% Fe Pilbara Blend fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0076]

To provide feedback on the iron ore indices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Peter Hannah by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Peter Hannah re: iron ore indices.’