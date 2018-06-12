PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to EU, CIS pig iron price specifications
Metal Bulletin has amended three European and CIS pig iron price specifications to ensure they are in line with and reflect existing market conditions.
Following a month-long market consultation, the European and CIS pig iron prices have been amended to include manganese content in the pig iron. Payment terms and minimum order size have been revised in line with current market conditions.
Amended specifications:
Assessment: CIS pig iron export $/tonne fob Black Sea
Dimensions: 10-18kg
Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes (standard order to US 25,000-50,000 tonnes)
Location: FOB Black Sea
Timing: 4-6 weeks
Unit: USD/tonne
Payment terms: Against FCR or B/L
Manganese: >0.1%
Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time
Assessment: CIS pig iron exports $/tonne fob Baltic Sea
Dimensions: 10-15kg
Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes
Location: FOB Baltic Sea
Timing: 4-6 weeks
Unit: USD/tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Manganese: <0.09%
Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time
Assessment: EU pig iron imports $ per tonne cif Italy
Dimensions: 10-15kg
Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes
Location: CIF Italy
Timing: 4-8 weeks
Unit: USD/tonne
Manganese: >0.1%
Payment terms: Against FCR or B/L
Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time
All historical data relating to these assessments prior to the amendments will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.
Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the price assessments.
