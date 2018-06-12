PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to EU, CIS pig iron price specifications

Following a month-long market consultation, the European and CIS pig iron prices have been amended to include manganese content in the pig iron. Payment terms and minimum order size have been revised in line with current market conditions.

Amended specifications:

Assessment: CIS pig iron export $/tonne fob Black Sea

Dimensions: 10-18kg

Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes (standard order to US 25,000-50,000 tonnes)

Location: FOB Black Sea

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Against FCR or B/L

Manganese: >0.1%

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

Assessment: CIS pig iron exports $/tonne fob Baltic Sea

Dimensions: 10-15kg

Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes

Location: FOB Baltic Sea

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Payment upon delivery

Manganese: <0.09%

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

Assessment: EU pig iron imports $ per tonne cif Italy

Dimensions: 10-15kg

Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes

Location: CIF Italy

Timing: 4-8 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Manganese: >0.1%

Payment terms: Against FCR or B/L

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

All historical data relating to these assessments prior to the amendments will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the price assessments.

To provide feedback on the assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the EU and CIS pig iron assessments, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Marina Shulga, re: European and CIS pig iron prices.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html