PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to in-whs Rotterdam ferro-tungsten price specification

According to market feedback, 1-tonne big bags are the most commonly accepted packaging by consumers of ferro-tungsten in Europe and are regularly traded in the spot market.

With effect from July 3, this amendment will introduce this detail on packaging within the specification. The change will avoid a potential price differential for different packaging of ferro-tungsten and avoid ranges too wide to compromise their utility for physical market applications or for tracking market trends.

The new specifications are listed below, with the amendment in italics:

MB-FEU-0001 - Ferro-tungsten basis 75% W, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/kg W

Quality: Lump. W 75.00% min, C 0.40% max, S 0.08% max, Mn 0.50% max, As 0.10% max, Sn 0.08% max, P 0.05% max, Si 0.70% max, Cu 0.15% max, Sb 0.05% max

Quantity: Min 3-tonne lots

Location: dup Rotterdam

Unit: USD per kg W

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Twice weekly. Wednesday and Friday 2-3pm London

Notes: Packaged in 1-tonne big bags

To provide feedback on this specification amendment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferro-tungsten in-whs Rotterdam price assessment, please contact Ewa Manthey by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: ferro-tungsten in-whs Rotterdam price assessment.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.