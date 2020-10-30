PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to Iranian steel billet, slab export price assessments

Following a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publication time of the steel billet export, fob ports Iran assessment and the steel slab export, fob ports Iran assessment to better capture the full extent of market activity and bring the specifications in line with the majority of Fastmarkets’ other regional steel price assessments.

Although the change is being implemented from October 30, it will only take effect from the date of the next scheduled publication of the price assessments on Wednesday November 4.

To provide feedback on these price assessment changes or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova, re: Iranian export billet and slab prices.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology