PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to minimum quantity in Turkish export HRC price specification

The price subject to the change is MB-STE-0107 Steel hot-rolled coil, export, fob main port Turkey, $ per tonne.

The change follows a consultation period that ran from July 21 to August 21.

The adjustment of the specification will bring the assessment into line with recent changes seen in the market – specifically, an increase in the average cargo size.

To provide feedback on this change, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Serife Durmus by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Serife Durmus, re: Turkey HRC export price.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

