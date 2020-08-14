PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to publication day of Chinese ferro-chrome price assessments

After a consultation period that ran from Friday July 14 to August 14, Fastmarkets has amended the publication day of its Chinese ferro-chrome price assessments to Tuesday from Friday.

The prices involved are:

MB-FEC-0005 Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

MB-FEC-0006 Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

The weekly prices above will continue to be published every Friday until Friday August 14 and will then be published every Tuesday starting from Tuesday August 18.

A move to Tuesday pricing will increase the available resources for collecting data and bring the chrome pricing in line with chromite pricing, Fastmarkets believes.

No other changes will be made to the specifications at this time.

The amendments to the price specifications will be as follows, with changes highlighted in bold:

MB-FEC-0005 Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Lump. Cr 50% min; C 6-8%; Si: 5% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.04% max

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: ddp China

Unit: CNY/tonne, normalized to Cr 50%

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm London time

MB-FEC-0006 Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Lump. Cr 50% min; C 6-8%; Si: 5% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.04% max

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: ddp China

Unit: CNY/tonne, normalized to Cr 50%

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm London time

To provide feedback on this or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Siyi Liu by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: ‘FAO: Siyi Liu: chrome pricing.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.