PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to Rotterdam export HMS 1&2 (70:30) price assessment

The change has been made following observations that HMS 1&2 (70:30) is no longer exported out of Rotterdam.

The new specification is as follows:

Assessment: Ferrous scrap, Rotterdam, export, HMS 1&2 (75:25), $ per tonne fob Rotterdam

Dimensions: 18x36in to 24x60in

Quantity: Standard order size, 1,000 tonnes

Location: fob Rotterdam

Timing: Up to 6 weeks

Unit: US dollars per tonne

Payment terms: letter of credit, bank transfer

Publication: Weekly, Friday, 4.30pm London time.

All historical data relating to this price prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

The extended consultation period for this proposed amendment ended on Monday September 24, with changes taking place from Friday September 28.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Cem Türken by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Cem Türken, re: Rotterdam HMS 1&2 (75:25) export price.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html