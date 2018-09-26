PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to Rotterdam export HMS 1&2 (70:30) price assessment
Following a consultation, Metal Bulletin will amend its weekly Rotterdam export scrap price assessment from HMS 1&2 (70:30) to HMS 1&2 (75:25).
The change has been made following observations that HMS 1&2 (70:30) is no longer exported out of Rotterdam.
The new specification is as follows:
Assessment: Ferrous scrap, Rotterdam, export, HMS 1&2 (75:25), $ per tonne fob Rotterdam
Dimensions: 18x36in to 24x60in
Quantity: Standard order size, 1,000 tonnes
Location: fob Rotterdam
Timing: Up to 6 weeks
Unit: US dollars per tonne
Payment terms: letter of credit, bank transfer
Publication: Weekly, Friday, 4.30pm London time.
All historical data relating to this price prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.
The extended consultation period for this proposed amendment ended on Monday September 24, with changes taking place from Friday September 28.
To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Cem Türken by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Cem Türken, re: Rotterdam HMS 1&2 (75:25) export price.
To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html