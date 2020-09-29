PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to spodumene cif China specification, discontinuation of two spodumene prices

Fastmarkets will refine the quality of spodumene accepted in the assessment and add a delivery window for its spodumene 5-6% Li20 min, cif China price.

The specification will be as follows (changes in bold):

MB-LI-0012 Spodumene 5-6% Li20 min, cif China, $/tonne

Quality: A mineral concentrate accepted by buyers for conversion in lithium chemicals used in battery applications (any size will be accepted) and with the following chemical composition: Li2O 6% ( min 5.7 Li2O and max 6.1% Li2O accepted if it can be normalized to 6%); Fe2O3 < 1.3% (max 1.5% Fe2O3 accepted if it can be normalized to < 1.3%), H2O <10%

Location: cif China

Timing: 90 days

Unit: USD/kg

Publication: Monthly, last Wednesday of the month, 3-4pm London time

Fastmarkets will discontinue the following spodumene price assessment, which we believe is not reflective of current prevailing industry practices, where most of the trade takes place on cif China basis:

MB-LI-0017 Spodumene 5-6% Li20 min, fob Australia, $/tonne

Fastmarkets will also discontinue the following spodumene price assessment due to limited demand-supply dynamics of the market in question and to focus on its core markets:

MB-LI-0011 Spodumene min 7-7.5% Li2O, cif China

Following the results of this consultation, the above changes will take place on Thursday October 1.

The last spodumene price assessments with the previous methodology will be on September 30.

To provide feedback on these specification amendments or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact the price reporters Dalila Ouerghi or Carrie Shi by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Dalila Ouerghi/Carrie Shi, re: amendments to Spodumene price assessments specifications.”

To see all Fastmarkets’methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.