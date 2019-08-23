PRICING NOTICE: Amendments of fob China CRC, galvanized coil assessments

The price assessment for steel cold-rolled coil export, fob China, $/tonne will have its timing changed to 6-10 weeks from 4-6 weeks.

The price assessment for steel galvanized coil 1mm export, fob China, $/tonne will have its timing changed to 6-10 weeks from 2-5 weeks and its quality altered to DX51D+Z120, zero-spangle, from DX51D+Z80 previously.

The amendments will enable Fastmarkets to take more cargoes into consideration when making these weekly price assessments.

All historical data relating to these prices prior to the amendments will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets website.

After the amendments, the full specifications will be as follows:

Assessment: Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob China, $/tonne

Quality: Width 1,000-1,250mm, thickness 1-1.2mm

Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes

Location: fob China

Timing: 6-10 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 5-6pm Singapore time

Notes: Quality SPCC. Inclusive of 13% VAT

Assessment: Steel galvanized coil 1mm export, fob China, $/tonne

Quality: Width 1,000-1,500mm, thickness 0.5- 2mm, 120g zinc

Quantity: 100-1,000 tonnes

Location: fob China

Timing: 6-10 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 5-6pm Singapore time

Notes: Quality DX51D+Z120, zero-spangle. Inclusive of 13% VAT

The amendments will apply from August 27.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Lee Ken Kiat by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Lee Ken Kiat, re: steel cold-rolled coil export, fob China, $/tonne and steel galvanized coil 1mm export, fob China, $/tonne.”