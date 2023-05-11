Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Open Consultation

HELSINKI, May 11, 2023 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.

May 11, 2023
Pricing noticeWood Biomass

This consultation, which is open until June 8, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.
Please find the current methodology for the FOEX PIX Forest Biomass Finland price indices here.

Fastmarkets FOEX proposes to clarify the methodology document regarding forest biomass imports. Imported prices and volumes can be included in the index but this has not been specified in the current methodology document.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com, with the respective subject heading “PIX Forest Biomass Finland indices review 2023”.

We treat feedback as anonymous. We share responses with the industry at the end of the consultation without attributing them in any way so as to protect the identity of respondents. Please specify whether your response is confidential, in which case we will not share it in any form.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by June 22, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue UK rotogravure SC, LWC pricing
and to change assessment method for UK 40-g newsprint pricing
May 11, 2023
side view with diminishing perspective of stack of cardboard boxes
Brown paper for recycling prices rise again across Europe in April
Low PfR stocks on both buying and selling sides drove mills to pay higher prices
May 11, 2023
 · 
Daniela Wortmann
Paper mill Poland
How European pulp and paper mills adapted to the new energy transition reality
After a year of record-high inflation, we look at how European pulp and paper mills have adapted to the new reality, with examples of energy-transition-related investments announced or completed in 2022
May 11, 2023
 · 
Ville Henttonen
White paper close up
European graphic paper outlook: Demand trends, capacity management and challenges ahead
Will paper demand continue to fall and how will capacity rationalization impact paper prices in the European market? Watch the full video interview with our director of European packaging and graphic paper, Alejandro Mata Lopez, here
May 11, 2023
 · 
Alejandro Mata Lopez
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to adjust Pittsburgh, Cincinnati No1 busheling assessments: pricing notice update 2
Fastmarkets has realigned its prices for No1 busheling in the Pittsburgh and Cincinnati markets, effective with the May 2023 settlement.
May 10, 2023
 · 
Sean Barry
Paper and pulp mill
Liansheng Pulp & Paper expands capacity in virgin cartonboard and tissue in China
The expansions will make the company one of the leading producers of wood pulp and virgin fiber-based paper and board in China
May 10, 2023
 · 
Shawn Wang
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed