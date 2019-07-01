PRICING NOTICE: Change in frequency of cfr Taiwan containerized steel scrap assessment

The move follows a one-month consultation, and is aimed at capturing in greater detail the price movements for the steelmaking raw material in Asia, of which those in the territory serve as a major benchmark.

This assessment was previously done on a weekly basis and published every Friday.

The new schedule will see it being published daily at 5-6pm Singapore time.

All historical data relating to this assessment prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.



Assessment: Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) (US material) import, cfr Taiwan, $/tonne

Quality: Heavy melting scrap 1&2 (80:20)

Quantity: Containerized

Location: cfr Taiwan

Timing: Up to three months

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit

Publication: Daily, 5-6pm Singapore time

The publication of these assessments will be subjected to the observance of public holidays in Singapore..

To provide feedback on this assessment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Paul Lim by email at: paul.lim@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Paul Lim, re: Containerized steel scrap cfr Taiwan.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.