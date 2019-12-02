PRICING NOTICE: Change in publication day for China domestic coking coal price
Fastmarkets has changed the publication day for its weekly Shanxi-origin, Tangshan-delivered domestic China coking coal price from every Friday to every Monday.
The change follows market consultations that started on November 11.
The specifications of the price remain unchanged:
Price: Hard coking coal domestic China spot market, Shanxi-origin, delivered Tangshan, yuan/tonne
Quality: Volatile matter: <28
G value: >75
Y value: >16
Ash: <=11.5
Sulphur: <=1.4
Location: Delivered to mill Tangshan
Unit: CNY/tonne
Publication: Weekly. Monday
To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Deepali Sharma by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Deepali Sharma, re: China domestic coking coal.’
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.