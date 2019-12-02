PRICING NOTICE: Change in publication day for China domestic coking coal price

The change follows market consultations that started on November 11.

The specifications of the price remain unchanged:

Price: Hard coking coal domestic China spot market, Shanxi-origin, delivered Tangshan, yuan/tonne

Quality: Volatile matter: <28

G value: >75

Y value: >16

Ash: <=11.5

Sulphur: <=1.4

Location: Delivered to mill Tangshan

Unit: CNY/tonne

Publication: Weekly. Monday

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Deepali Sharma by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Deepali Sharma, re: China domestic coking coal.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.