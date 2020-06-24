PRICING NOTICE: Change of publication dates for Asia ferrous prices due to Singapore polls
Fastmarkets’ daily and weekly prices for steelmaking raw materials and billet in Asia will not published on Friday July 10 due to the Singapore general election, which falls on that day. The weekly prices will be published on July 9 instead.
The following daily prices will not be published:
- Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium index, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore 58% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, $/tonne conversion
- Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, yuan/wet tonne
- Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore 62% Fe Pilbara Blend fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao, US cents/dmtu
- Iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore product differential - 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne
- Hard coking coal, fob DBCT, $/tonne
- PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne
- PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $/tonne
- Premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne
- Premium hard coking coal, fob DBCT, $/tonne
- Steel billet import, cfr Southeast Asia, $/tonne
- Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) US material import, cfr main port Taiwan, $/tonne
The following weekly prices will be published on July 9:
- Iron ore 65% Fe blast furnace pellet, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore 66% Fe concentrate, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Iron ore implied pellet premium over 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
- Steel scrap H2 Japan-origin import, cfr Vietnam, $/tonne
- Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20) deep-sea origin import, cfr South Korea, $/tonne
- Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam, $/tonne
To provide feedback on this notice, please contact Peter Hannah or Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com; Please add the subject heading “FAO: Peter Hannah/Paul Lim, Change of publication dates for Asia ferrous prices.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.