PRICING NOTICE: Changes to product specifications for Latin America export slab

The price specification will be changed as follows:

Description: Brazil export slab, $ per tonne fob main port

Dimensions: Width 750-2,100mm, thickness 200-300mm

Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes

Location: fob Brazil

Timing: 8-12 weeks

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: Payment on delivery

Publication: Weekly, Friday, 2-3pm London time

The Latin America export slab $ per tonne fob main port series will be discontinued and replaced with the new one.

If you have any comments about this change, or would like to contribute to this price assessment, please contact Ana Paula Camargo by email to: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ana Paula Camargo.

