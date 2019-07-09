PRICING NOTICE: Clarification of name of Fastmarkets’ CIS steel heavy plate export price

In the Fastmarkets price name for CIS steel heavy plate exports fob Black Sea, the plate thickness had been listed as 10-50mm. The correct thickness, as properly specified in the Fastmarkets ferrous methodology document, is 8-10mm.

The name in the Fastmarkets price book has been corrected to steel heavy plate 8-50mm export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne.

The values for the price that Fastmarkets has published are correct, as is the methodology underpinning the discovery of the price.

Please click here to see all of our lists of standardized price names as implemented on July 5.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Marina Shulga, re: CIS steel heavy plate.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.