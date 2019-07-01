PRICING NOTICE: Clarification of some of Fastmarkets’ base metals price names

Although Fastmarkets is specifying in the description of each affected price, this is not new information - the methodology for the discovery of those prices is unchanged. We will, however, update our price methodology documents to reflect the standardized price names.

Please see the tables below for more details of the base metals price names that are being standardized as part of this process:



Please click here for to see all of our lists of standardized price names ahead of their implementation on July 5.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Perrine Faye by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Perrine Faye, re: Standardization of Fastmarkets’ base metals price names.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.