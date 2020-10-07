PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of open consultation on non-ferrous methodology

The consultation sought to ensure that our methodology continues to reflect the physical market in base metals, minor metals, ores and alloys. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

The consultation closed on October 1 with no comment or feedback received suggesting any material change is required to the existing methodology.

No further price consultations will be opened at this stage. However, Fastmarkets invites feedback on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

To provide comment or feedback on the content of the non-ferrous methodology, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices or indices, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com.

For feedback or comment related to base metals, please add the subject heading FAO: Archie Hunter/Chris Kavanagh, re: Non-ferrous methodology. For feedback or comment related to minor metals, ores and alloys, please add the subject heading FAO: Charlotte Radford/Susan Zou/Chris Kavanagh, re: MOA methodology.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.