PRICING NOTICE: Correction to alumina index, fob Australia

On July 20, the alumina index, fob Australia, should have been $289.74 per tonne but was incorrectly published as $289.62 per tonne.

On July 21, the alumina index, fob Australia, should have been $291.11 per tonne but was incorrectly published as $290.79 per tonne.

The formula error in the index has now been fixed.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect this change.

The alumina index, inferred, fob Brazil, will be updated accordingly to: $297.74 per tonne tonne for July 20 and $299.11 per tone for July 21.

