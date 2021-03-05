PRICING NOTICE: Correction to aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam

The price assessment for aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam should have been $440-470 per tonne, instead of $440-490 per tonne as published.

This occurred due to a calculation error when deducting the freight of $40 per tonne from the aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region).

This has now been corrected in Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MinD.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Justin Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Justin Yang re: Fastmarkets Rotterdam aluminium billet premium.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.