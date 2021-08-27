Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to assessment for molybdic oxide, Rotterdam

Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price assessment for Molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide 57% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam following a data entry error.

August 27, 2021 05:52 PM
By Janie Davies

The weekly price assessment for MB-FEO-0003 molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide 57% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam on Friday August 27 should have been $20.50-20.65 per lb Mo, but was published as $2.50-20.65 per lb Mo

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

