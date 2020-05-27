PRICING NOTICE: Correction to base metals arbitrage for nickel SHFE versus LME

The assessment for the nickel import arbitrage $/tonne was wrongly published as -$188.49 per tonne on May 26 and should have been $194.25 per tonne.

The assessment for the nickel import arbitrage yuan/tonne was wrongly published as -1,348.2 yuan per tonne on May 26 and should have been -1,389.42 yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect these corrections.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to contribute to the price discovery process, please contact Karen Ng by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Karen Ng – SHFE versus LME arbitrage nickel.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html