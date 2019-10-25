PRICING NOTICE: Correction to cif ER Shanghai copper premium

The copper premium for grade A ER cathodes on a cif Shanghai basis was incorrectly published as $70-82 per tonne on Thursday. It should have been $76-82 per tonne, as correctly displayed in the pricing rationale published on Thursday.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets' Shanghai copper premium assessments, please contact Sally Zhang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com.

