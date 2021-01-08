PRICING NOTICE: Correction to copper concentrate TC/RC index January 4, 2021

Fastmarkets’ weekly index for copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific (MB-CU-0287) should have been $44.70 per tonne, instead of $47.80 per tonne as previously published.

Fastmarkets’ weekly index for copper concentrates RC index, cif Asia Pacific (MB-CU-0288) should have been 4.47 cents per lb, instead of 4.78 cents per lb as previously published.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect this change. It was caused by an error in the normalization process. Measures have been applied to avoid this error from happening again.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Julian Luk or Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Julian Luk/Archie Hunter re: copper concentrates index.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.