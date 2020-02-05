PRICING NOTICE: Correction to copper grade A cathode ER premium, cif Shanghai

MB-CU-0383 - copper grade A cathode ER premium, cif Shanghai was incorrectly published as $45-52 per tonne. It should have been $45-55 per tonne and has now been updated to this.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD has been updated to reflect this change.

