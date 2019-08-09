PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Eastern China domestic HDG price

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, ex-whs Eastern China was originally published at 430-4,580 yuan per tonne. This has now been corrected to 4,530-4,580 yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and pricing database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Miranda Song, re: Eastern China domestic HDG.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.