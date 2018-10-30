PRICING NOTICE: Correction to European stainless steel index

Fastmarkets’ European stainless steel index was incorrectly published as $1,547.12 per tonne after an exchange rate calculation error. The correct price for that date is $1,299.53 per tonne.

The Fastmarkets price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

If you have any questions on this correction, or to provide feedback on this index, please contact Jethro Wookey by email to: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jethro Wookey, re: EU stainless index’.

