PRICING NOTICE: Correction to high-carbon ferro-chrome, Europe, (60-70% Cr) assessment

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for ferro-chrome, high carbon, 6-8.5% C, basis 60-70% Cr, max 1.5% Si, delivered Europe (MB-FEC-0004) should have been $1.20-1.48 per lb Cr but was published at $1.25-1.48 per lb Cr on April 27.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs re: Ferro-chrome assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.