PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication frequency of Southeast Asia zinc premium

Following a market consultation, Fastmarkets reduced the frequency of publication of a number of base metals price assessments in July in response to low transaction liquidity and a lack of price volatility.

As a result, Fastmarkets’ zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne, should have moved to fortnightly pricing from weekly publication, from Tuesday July 16, 2019.

Fastmarkets incorrectly continued to publish weekly assessments until this week. The schedule has now been amended and the next assessment will be published on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, with subsequent prices published on a fortnightly basis.

For more information or to provide feedback on this clarification notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Karen Ng by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Karen Ng, re: Southeast Zinc premium.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.