PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication of Shanghai aluminium premiums

Following a market consultation, Fastmarkets reduced the frequency of publication of a number of base metals price assessments in July, and changed the schedule for the Shanghai aluminium premiums so they are published on a monthly basis.

As a result, Fastmarkets’ calculation of the aluminium P1020A premium, bonded in-whs Shanghai, and the aluminium P1020A premium, cif Shanghai, should be published on the last Tuesday of each month.

The two premiums will be reassessed on Tuesday October 29.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database will be updated to reflect this.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this clarification notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Hui Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Hui Li, re: aluminium Shanghai premiums.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.