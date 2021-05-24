PRICING NOTICE: Correction to steel wire rod export, fob Black Sea, CIS assessment

The steel wire rod export, fob Black Sea, CIS (MB-STE-0017) price should have been $880-900 per tonne instead of $860-900 per tonne as published initially.

This has now been corrected in Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MinD.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova re: Fastmarkets CIS export wire rod price.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.