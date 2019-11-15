PRICING NOTICE: Correction to UK, Rotterdam export steel scrap prices

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) export, fob main port UK was published in error on November 8 at $253-255 per tonne, but has been corrected to $232-234 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for steel scrap shredded export, fob main port UK was also published in error on the same date at $258-260 per tonne, and has been changed to $237-239 per tonne.

And Fastmarkets’ price assessment for steel scrap shredded export, fob Rotterdam was originally published at $253-255 per tonne on November 8, and has now been corrected to $231-233 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Cem Turken by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Cem Turken, re: steel scrap.’

