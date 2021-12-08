PRICING NOTICE: Correction to weekly ferro-chrome benchmark indicator

Its weekly ferro-chrome, lumpy Cr, benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, $ per lb was originally published as $1.93 per lb. This has now been corrected to $1.91 per lb. This was related to a technical error during the calculation process.

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated to reflect this change.

The affected price is MB-FEC-0019 ferro-chrome, lumpy Cr, benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, $ per lb.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this indicator, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell, re: ferro-chrome benchmark indicator.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology